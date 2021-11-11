Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon appoints new senior secretary for economic affairs

All News 14:34 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has appointed a new secretary in charge of economic affairs, the presidential office said Thursday.

Park Won-joo, a career economic bureaucrat who previously served as head of the Korean Intellectual Property Office, will replace An Il-hwan as the senior presidential economic secretary.

An had tendered his resignation for health reasons, a presidential official said.

With half a year in office remaining, Moon has vowed do everything possible for a complete return to normal life from the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic recovery.

This photo, provided by Cheong Wa Dae, shows Park Won-joo, a new presidential secretary on economic affairs. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Moon Jae-in #new secretary
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!