Moon appoints new senior secretary for economic affairs
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has appointed a new secretary in charge of economic affairs, the presidential office said Thursday.
Park Won-joo, a career economic bureaucrat who previously served as head of the Korean Intellectual Property Office, will replace An Il-hwan as the senior presidential economic secretary.
An had tendered his resignation for health reasons, a presidential official said.
With half a year in office remaining, Moon has vowed do everything possible for a complete return to normal life from the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic recovery.
