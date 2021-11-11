KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiEng&Const 49,000 DN 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,750 DN 1,200
DB HiTek 59,400 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 221,000 DN 2,500
Kogas 42,500 DN 700
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,550 DN 750
Hanwha 31,600 DN 150
CJ 93,000 DN 3,000
AmoreG 47,700 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 205,000 DN 3,500
KCC 308,500 DN 2,000
SKBP 99,900 UP 3,600
BukwangPharm 12,650 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 107,500 UP 4,000
SamyangFood 77,400 DN 2,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,950 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 366,000 0
Daewoong 30,450 DN 350
NEXENTIRE 7,240 DN 120
CHONGKUNDANG 113,000 DN 1,000
DongkukStlMill 15,900 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 24,900 DN 350
SKNetworks 5,180 UP 40
ORION Holdings 15,850 0
Daesang 23,500 DN 200
LOTTE 32,500 DN 550
GCH Corp 27,500 DN 650
Hyosung 96,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,950 DN 350
Shinsegae 239,500 DN 500
Nongshim 280,500 UP 2,500
SGBC 78,000 DN 700
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,400 UP 600
SSANGYONGCNE 7,870 DN 110
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,535 DN 65
LG Corp. 89,200 DN 2,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 140,000 0
BoryungPharm 13,900 DN 150
TaekwangInd 975,000 UP 18,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,850 DN 200
