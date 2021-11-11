KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 107,500 DN 1,000
KIA CORP. 83,900 DN 1,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 97,500 DN 1,600
ShinhanGroup 37,250 DN 200
HITEJINRO 33,450 DN 450
Yuhan 59,100 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 137,500 DN 1,000
DL 63,600 DN 600
Hansae 23,950 DN 950
KAL 30,550 UP 100
Youngpoong 690,000 UP 10,000
DHICO 25,800 UP 100
Doosanfc 51,600 DN 3,300
LX INT 27,100 UP 1,050
LotteChilsung 134,000 DN 1,500
GKL 15,000 DN 850
AMOREPACIFIC 183,000 UP 3,000
POSCO 274,500 UP 500
GS Retail 32,300 DN 300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,760 DN 60
SKC 177,500 UP 3,000
Ottogi 465,500 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 28,400 DN 600
KPIC 179,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,230 DN 170
DB INSURANCE 55,800 DN 2,100
SamsungElec 69,900 DN 300
NHIS 12,900 0
DongwonInd 231,000 DN 500
SK Discovery 47,550 DN 400
LS 57,900 DN 700
GC Corp 235,000 DN 7,500
GS E&C 39,850 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 753,000 UP 5,000
MERITZ SECU 4,580 DN 15
F&F Holdings 41,600 DN 1,400
HtlShilla 81,100 UP 100
Hanmi Science 54,600 DN 2,000
SamsungElecMech 159,000 0
Hanssem 83,500 0
