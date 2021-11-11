KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 99,000 DN 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,500 UP 200
OCI 115,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 59,300 DN 1,200
KorZinc 487,000 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,710 DN 140
HyundaiMipoDock 72,700 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 44,200 DN 400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 212,000 UP 2,000
HMM 27,450 UP 750
HYUNDAI WIA 77,300 UP 100
LG Innotek 230,500 UP 13,500
KumhoPetrochem 165,500 UP 3,500
Mobis 241,500 DN 3,500
S-Oil 95,800 DN 1,800
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,450 DN 450
S-1 82,200 DN 500
ZINUS 84,200 UP 5,000
Hanchem 332,500 DN 2,000
DWS 48,400 DN 1,000
KEPCO 22,800 DN 400
SamsungSecu 47,250 DN 600
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 48,400 DN 1,350
HyundaiElev 46,050 DN 800
KG DONGBU STL 10,850 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDS 153,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,000 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 5,220 DN 160
Hanon Systems 14,150 UP 100
SK 233,000 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 45,200 DN 1,600
Handsome 39,300 DN 2,350
Asiana Airlines 21,750 DN 200
COWAY 79,500 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,000 DN 1,000
IBK 11,000 DN 50
DONGSUH 34,050 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL155500 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 19,100 DN 400
(MORE)
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
New infections over 2,400 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea says it can secure 3-month stockpile of urea solution for vehicles
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to place emergency controls, cut tariffs on urea solution: PM