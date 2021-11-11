KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Uplus 14,100 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,900 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 DN 3,000
KT&G 85,100 DN 200
LG Display 20,250 UP 150
Kangwonland 26,250 DN 450
NAVER 407,000 DN 7,500
Kakao 125,500 UP 1,500
KIWOOM 106,500 0
DSME 24,000 UP 150
HDSINFRA 8,130 DN 20
DWEC 5,930 DN 90
DongwonF&B 197,500 DN 1,000
SamsungEng 22,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG CARD 33,800 DN 150
PanOcean 5,550 DN 90
LGCHEM 757,000 UP 18,000
KEPCO KPS 42,750 DN 550
LGH&H 1,191,000 0
KEPCO E&C 93,600 DN 2,800
CheilWorldwide 22,900 0
KT 30,700 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,050 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 117,500 DN 2,000
Celltrion 212,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 23,500 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,000 DN 5,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,800 DN 1,400
KIH 85,200 DN 900
LOTTE Himart 25,900 DN 350
GS 41,850 DN 1,500
CJ CGV 28,700 DN 400
LIG Nex1 47,950 DN 750
Fila Holdings 36,650 DN 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,500 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,200 DN 550
HANWHA LIFE 3,280 DN 20
FOOSUNG 21,700 UP 1,000
SK Innovation 222,500 DN 2,000
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
New infections over 2,400 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
(2nd LD) S. Korea says it can secure 3-month stockpile of urea solution for vehicles
(2nd LD) Gov't to place emergency controls, cut tariffs on urea solution: PM