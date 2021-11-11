KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 31,400 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 55,900 UP 100
LX HAUSYS 65,200 DN 1,800
Youngone Corp 42,300 DN 2,250
KOLON IND 79,100 UP 400
HanmiPharm 266,000 DN 4,500
BNK Financial Group 8,420 DN 70
emart 158,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY407 00 DN1800
KOLMAR KOREA 41,900 DN 850
HANJINKAL 57,300 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 19,300 DN 550
COSMAX 105,500 DN 4,500
MANDO 61,600 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 819,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 58,600 DN 300
Doosan Bobcat 43,050 DN 1,850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,800 DN 1,150
Netmarble 135,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S59900 DN400
ORION 110,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,000 DN 350
BGF Retail 162,500 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 147,000 DN 4,500
HDC-OP 23,150 DN 550
HYOSUNG TNC 534,000 DN 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 622,000 UP 5,000
SKBS 223,000 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,100 DN 100
KakaoBank 59,100 UP 500
HYBE 389,000 UP 4,000
SK ie technology 161,000 0
DL E&C 127,000 DN 2,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,610 DN 70
NCsoft 786,000 UP 181,000
CSWIND 61,700 DN 1,000
DoubleUGames 72,800 UP 4,200
DOOSAN 131,500 DN 3,500
KRAFTON 540,000 UP 55,500
TaihanElecWire 1,905 DN 275
(END)
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
New infections over 2,400 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
(2nd LD) S. Korea says it can secure 3-month stockpile of urea solution for vehicles
(2nd LD) Gov't to place emergency controls, cut tariffs on urea solution: PM