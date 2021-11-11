Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Mirae Asset Securities Q3 net profit up 47.1 pct. to 339.8 bln won

All News 15:51 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Securities Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 339.8 billion won (US$287.8 million), up 47.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 35 percent on-year to 397.2 billion won. Sales increased 32.3 percent to 3.39 trillion won.
