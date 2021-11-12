Export prices up for 11th straight month in October
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's export prices grew for the 11th straight month in October due to rises in prices of energy and chemical products, central bank data showed Friday.
The export price index came to 116.18 in October, up 1.6 percent from the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The figure represented the 11th straight month of on-month rise. From a year earlier, it jumped 25.3 percent, the ninth consecutive on-year growth, the data showed.
The rise stemmed mostly from hikes in oil, coal and chemical products.
Meanwhile, the country's import prices gained 4.8 percent on-month in October due to high international oil prices. It marked sixth consecutive months of increase.
The import index surged 35.8 percent compared with a year earlier, the eight straight month of increase, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
New infections over 2,400 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official