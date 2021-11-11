Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Q3 net profit down 25.6 pct. to 566.6 bln won

All News 16:01 November 11, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 566.6 billion won (US$479.8 million), down 25.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 14.9 percent on-year to 612.5 billion won. Revenue increased 6.3 percent to 2.02 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!