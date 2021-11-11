LG Q3 net profit down 25.6 pct. to 566.6 bln won
All News 16:01 November 11, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 566.6 billion won (US$479.8 million), down 25.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 14.9 percent on-year to 612.5 billion won. Revenue increased 6.3 percent to 2.02 trillion won.
(END)
