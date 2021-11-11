S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 11, 2021
All News 16:30 November 11, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.317 1.320 -0.3
2-year TB 1.731 1.710 +2.1
3-year TB 1.913 1.877 +3.6
10-year TB 2.341 2.309 +3.2
2-year MSB 1.751 1.742 +0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.453 2.417 +3.6
91-day CD 1.150 1.150 0.0
(END)
