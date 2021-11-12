Today in Korean history
Nov. 13
1946 -- Forty-one people are killed and 67 others are injured in a train crash at Yeongdeungpo Station in Seoul.
1970 -- Jeon Tae-il, 22, a garment worker at Seoul's Pyeonghwa Market, commits suicide by self-immolation in protest for better pay and working conditions. His death sparks protests by labor activists in South Korea, which was then ruled by authoritarian President Park Chung-hee.
1995 -- Jiang Zemin, then-president of the People's Republic of China, begins a five-day state visit to South Korea at the invitation of then-South Korean President Kim Young-sam.
2008 -- The Constitutional Court rules that a law levying heavier taxes on high-end homeowners is partly unconstitutional.
2015 -- A Seoul court orders a Japanese firm, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., to compensate seven South Koreans for forcing them to do labor decades ago when Korea was under Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. It ruled the Japanese company has to pay 100 million won (US$89,317) to each plaintiff, citing the illegality of the mobilization.
2017 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) forum in Manila, the Philippines. The two leaders reaffirm their efforts to quickly normalize the countries' ties soured by the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system in South Korea.
