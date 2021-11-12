(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 12)

A conflict between the top prosecutor and reporters also erupted over the checking by the Inspection Department at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office of the digital forensic results of a public smartphone the top prosecution office's spokesperson used to communicate with journalists. Earlier, the inspection department seized the phone from the spokeswoman without a court-issued warrant to look into her conversations with reporters over PPP presidential candidate and former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's alleged instruction to his aides to help the PPP file criminal complaints against political figures close to the DP — and also over Yoon's alleged order to respond to allegations against his mother-in-law allegedly involved in fraud. After the inspection department's excessive action, the prosecution faced criticism for censorship of the press. The inspection department actually pushed digital forensics on several smartphones used by spokespersons when Yoon served as prosecutor general.