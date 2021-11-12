Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 12, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-1 Sunny 10

Incheon 09/02 Sunny 10

Suwon 09/00 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 09/02 Sleet 60

Daejeon 10/01 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 09/-2 Sunny 0

Gangneung 12/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 10/04 Rain 60

Gwangju 10/05 Rain 60

Jeju 15/11 Rain 60

Daegu 11/03 Sunny 20

Busan 13/06 Cloudy 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!