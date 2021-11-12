Dollar opens at 1,181.0 won UP from 1,180.8 won
All News 09:00 November 12, 2021
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
MLB tenders status check on KBO player Na Sung-bum
-
S. Korea expands travel alert for all of Ethiopia amid civil war
-
Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo undecided on future in KBO after one season
Most Saved
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(4th LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Indonesia agrees to keep commitment to fighter program with S. Korea: DAPA