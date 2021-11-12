2.1 magnitude quake hits southeastern city of Pohang: KMA
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- A 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck the southeastern city of Pohang early Friday but is not expected to cause any damage, the state weather agency said.
The quake occurred at 1:31 a.m. in a region about 12 kilometers north of the Buk ward office in Pohang, some 375 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The epicenter was at a depth of 8 km.
The quake's tremor was recorded at Level 2 on the seismic intensity scale in North Gyeongsang Province, where the epicenter was located, and Level 1 in other regions.
Level 2 means only a small number of people in a quiet state or on higher level floors can feel the shaking, and Level 1 means most people would not have felt it.
In 2017, a 5.4 magnitude quake hit Pohang, leading to the postponement of that year's state-administered college entrance exam by one week. It was the first time the annual exam was delayed due to a natural disaster since starting in 1993.
This year's exam is slated for Nov. 18.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
MLB tenders status check on KBO player Na Sung-bum
-
S. Korea expands travel alert for all of Ethiopia amid civil war
-
Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo undecided on future in KBO after one season
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(4th LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Indonesia agrees to keep commitment to fighter program with S. Korea: DAPA