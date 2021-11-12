Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2.1 magnitude quake hits southeastern city of Pohang: KMA

All News 10:29 November 12, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- A 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck the southeastern city of Pohang early Friday but is not expected to cause any damage, the state weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 1:31 a.m. in a region about 12 kilometers north of the Buk ward office in Pohang, some 375 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was at a depth of 8 km.

The quake's tremor was recorded at Level 2 on the seismic intensity scale in North Gyeongsang Province, where the epicenter was located, and Level 1 in other regions.

Level 2 means only a small number of people in a quiet state or on higher level floors can feel the shaking, and Level 1 means most people would not have felt it.

In 2017, a 5.4 magnitude quake hit Pohang, leading to the postponement of that year's state-administered college entrance exam by one week. It was the first time the annual exam was delayed due to a natural disaster since starting in 1993.

This year's exam is slated for Nov. 18.

This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the location of the epicenter of an earthquake that struck South Korea's southeastern region on Nov. 12, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#earthquake #Pohang #Suneung #KMA
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!