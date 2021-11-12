Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 5 additional COVID-19 cases

All News 10:34 November 12, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported five additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,110, the defense ministry said.

Among the new cases was an officer of a Marine Corps unit in Pohang, 374 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The officer tested positive after a family member was infected.

A draftee at a boot camp in Nonsan, 213 km south of Seoul, also contracted the virus while in quarantine. A civilian employee of an Army unit in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, tested positive after exhibiting symptoms.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 60 patients are still under treatment.

In the Nov. 1, 2021, file photo, soldiers walk outside Seoul Station on the first day of the "living with COVID-19" measures that South Korea has adopted to phase out coronavirus restrictions and reopen the economy amid rising vaccination levels. (Yonhap)

