Military reports 5 additional COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported five additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,110, the defense ministry said.
Among the new cases was an officer of a Marine Corps unit in Pohang, 374 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The officer tested positive after a family member was infected.
A draftee at a boot camp in Nonsan, 213 km south of Seoul, also contracted the virus while in quarantine. A civilian employee of an Army unit in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, tested positive after exhibiting symptoms.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 60 patients are still under treatment.
