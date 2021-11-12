Seoul stocks rally late Fri. morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks surged late Friday morning, largely amid investors' rush to scoop up local stocks after the recent stock price fall.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 45.33 points, or 1.55 percent, to 2,970.25 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a strong start on strong foreign and institutional buying, and gains in tech, auto and bio shares.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 1.29 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.47 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 2.08 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved up 1.71 percent, with its smaller affiliate up 3.22 percent. Electric car battery maker LG Chem climbed 0.66 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.75 won from the previous session's close.
