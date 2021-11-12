Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Electric Power shifts to loss in Q3

All News 13:43 November 12, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 1.02 trillion won (US$869.1 million), shifting from a profit of 1.25 trillion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 936.7 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 2.33 trillion won a year ago. Sales rose 4.8 percent to 16.46 trillion won.
