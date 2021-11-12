Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul mayor admitted to ER over acute stomachache

All News 13:54 November 12, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was admitted to an emergency room Friday due to a sudden acute stomachache, officials said.

Oh moved to the hospital at 11:30 a.m. after experiencing pain while on the way to an event organized by the Korea Senior Citizens Association in Seoul, city officials said.

The mayor canceled all scheduled public events for the rest of the day, officials said. Oh had been scheduled to attend a foreign investment consultation meeting organized by Seoul City Hall in the afternoon.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon delivers a welcome address at the opening of the 25th World Federation of Overseas Korean Traders Association (World-OKTA) Convention at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul, in this file photo taken Oct. 12, 2021. (Yonhap)

