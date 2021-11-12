(LEAD) Seoul mayor treated for urolithiasis at ER
(ATTN: REWRITES headline, lead; UPDATES with details in 3rd para)
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was recovering from urolithiasis treatment after being admitted to an emergency room following a sudden acute stomachache earlier in the day, officials said.
Oh moved to the hospital at 11:30 a.m. after experiencing pain while on the way to an event organized by the Korea Senior Citizens Association in Seoul, city officials said.
He was diagnosed with urolithiasis, which causes pain in the kidneys due to hard mineral or salt deposits, and has received treatment. He plans to return to work later in the day after taking some time off to rest, officials added.
The mayor canceled all scheduled public events for the rest of the day, officials said. Oh had been scheduled to attend a foreign investment consultation meeting organized by Seoul City Hall in the afternoon.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo undecided on future in KBO after one season
-
KBO's Lotte Giants hire ex-Mets coach Meinhold
-
Landers' star Choo Shin-soo makes free agency pitch to ex-franchise icon
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(4th LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Indonesia agrees to keep commitment to fighter program with S. Korea: DAPA