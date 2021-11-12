BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' exceeds 1 bln YouTube views
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK saw the music video for its 2020 hit "How You Like That" break 1 billion views on YouTube in its latest feat on the video platform.
The group passed the 1 billion mark Friday morning, 505 days after it was released on June 26 last year, according to YG Entertainment.
It is the group's fifth music video to surpass 1 billion YouTube views after "Ddu-du Ddu-du" (1.7 billion), "Kill This Love" (1.4 billion), "Boombayah" (1.3 billion) and "As If It's Your Last" (1 billion).
"How You Like That" beat "Ddu-du Ddu-du" to become the fastest music video by any K-pop girl group to reach the milestone. It took 514 days for the 2018 song to achieve the feat.
The quartet boasts one of the world's biggest fan bases on YouTube with more than 69.4 million subscribers, the most among musicians. It has a total of 32 videos with over 100 million views, including five music videos viewed more than 1 billion times.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo undecided on future in KBO after one season
-
KBO's Lotte Giants hire ex-Mets coach Meinhold
-
Landers' star Choo Shin-soo makes free agency pitch to ex-franchise icon
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
-
(4th LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Indonesia agrees to keep commitment to fighter program with S. Korea: DAPA