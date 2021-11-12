Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 November 12, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Nov. 8 -- S. Korea to keep monitoring N. Korean military's moves: ministry

Satellite imagery shows continued operation of N. Korea's uranium enrichment plant: report

9 -- N. Korea bristles at EU over U.N. resolution on human rights

N. Korea calls for heightened anti-coronavirus measures ahead of winter

S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee

10 -- Unification minister says inter-Korean medical cooperation 'inevitable'

11 -- Foreign minister says S. Korea-U.S. talks over end-of-war declaration in final stages

U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy discusses North Korea, alliance, supply chains in Seoul

Seoul to comprehensively review whether to co-sponsor U.N. resolution on N. Korea human rights: minister

12 -- N. Korea calls for efforts to achieve economic goals under five-year plan

Seoul monitoring N. Korea's move to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership: ministry
