Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Seoul monitoring N. Korea's move to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is monitoring the possibility of North Korea holding a major event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of leader Kim Jong-un's rise to power, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday.
Kim assumed power in December 2011, following the sudden death of his late father and former leader Kim Jong-il.
"North Korea has not announced a plan for such a commemorative event as of now, but we will continue monitoring related moves as there are some needs for one to strengthen internal unity and evaluate the first year outcome of its five-year plan," deputy ministry spokesman Cha Duck-chul told a regular press briefing.
------------
Seoul to comprehensively review whether to co-sponsor U.N. resolution on N. Korea human rights: minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's Unification Minister Lee In-young said Thursday Seoul will review whether to co-sponsor this year's U.N. resolution, condemning North Korea's human rights situation, in line with efforts to improve inter-Korean relations and promote peace in the region.
The resolution, drafted by the European Union, was submitted to the United Nations' Third Committee for approval late last month. If passed, it will be put to a vote at the U.N. General Assembly in mid-December.
------------
Unification minister says inter-Korean medical cooperation 'inevitable'
SEOUL -- South Korea's Unification Minister Lee In-young stressed Wednesday inter-Korean cooperation is "inevitable" against emerging health crises, saying North Korea apparently needs it as well.
Lee said diseases and natural disasters have emerged as new threats beyond political and military threats, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and the global climate crisis.
------------
N. Korean spy indicted over allegedly working to return defectors home
SUWON, South Korea -- A North Korean spy in South Korea has been indicted for allegedly working to send defectors from her country back home, according to legal sources Wednesday.
The 40-something female North Korean security ministry agent, whose name was kept private, was indicted by prosecutors in Suwon, south of Seoul, in May on charges of violating the national security law.
------------
S. Korea to keep monitoring N. Korean military's moves: ministry
SEOUL -- The South Korean government reacted cautiously to a report of North Korea's military having staged an "artillery fire competition," saying it will keep a close watch on related situations.
"Rather than prejudging North Korea's intentions, the government will closely monitor relevant moves," the unification ministry's spokesperson Lee Jong-joo told reporters when asked about the issue.
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo undecided on future in KBO after one season
-
KBO's Lotte Giants hire ex-Mets coach Meinhold
-
Landers' star Choo Shin-soo makes free agency pitch to ex-franchise icon
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
-
(4th LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Indonesia agrees to keep commitment to fighter program with S. Korea: DAPA