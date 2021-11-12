Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea calls for efforts to achieve economic goals under five-year plan
SEOUL -- North Korea urged its people Friday to make utmost efforts to accomplish the country's five-year economic plan under the spirit of "unconditionality, thoroughness and accuracy."
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, emphasized only 50 days are left until the end of the first year in its five-year plan and called for an "aggressive spirit" to achieve the goals set out by the party.
------------
Seoul monitoring signs of N. Korea's border reopening amid reports of train operation
SEOUL -- South Korea is closely monitoring signs of North Korea's reopening of its border long closed due to the coronavirus, a unification ministry official said Tuesday, amid reports a train in operation was spotted in the region bordering China.
Local media broadcast footage of a train crossing the bridge over the Amnok River connecting Sinuiju in North Korea to the Chinese port city of Dandong on Monday, saying it appears to be a test operation ahead of an imminent border reopening.
------------
N. Korea bristles at EU over U.N. resolution on human rights
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday slammed the European Union (EU) for leading a U.N. resolution condemning its human rights situation, calling the move an act of hostility based on "false and fabricated" documents.
The resolution, drafted by the European countries, was submitted to the United Nations' Third Committee for approval late last month. If passed, it will be put to a vote at the U.N. General Assembly in mid-December.
------------
N. Korea calls for heightened anti-coronavirus measures ahead of winter
SEOUL -- North Korea has urged its people to stay on high alert against the possible spread of COVID-19, with the winter season just around the corner, according to its state media Tuesday.
Medical institutions beefed up campaigns on check-ups and personal hygiene, and set up measures to "find and treat all patients with respiratory diseases, including the cold, without exception," according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
(END)
