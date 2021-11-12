KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 319,500 UP 11,000
SKBP 99,700 DN 200
NEXENTIRE 7,420 UP 180
CHONGKUNDANG 113,500 UP 500
KIA CORP. 86,800 UP 2,900
SK hynix 106,500 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 100,500 UP 3,000
ShinhanGroup 37,550 UP 300
HITEJINRO 33,950 UP 500
Yuhan 59,100 0
CJ LOGISTICS 139,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 138,500 UP 7,000
DL 64,300 UP 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,100 UP 250
BukwangPharm 13,050 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 109,000 UP 1,500
Daewoong 32,000 UP 1,550
AmoreG 48,250 UP 550
HyundaiMtr 208,000 UP 3,000
SamyangFood 79,400 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,500 UP 550
CJ CheilJedang 368,500 UP 2,500
TaekwangInd 989,000 UP 14,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,890 UP 20
KAL 30,550 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 142,500 UP 2,500
LG Corp. 90,000 UP 800
BoryungPharm 14,200 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 80,900 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,600 UP 1,650
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,625 UP 90
TaihanElecWire 1,820 DN 85
Hyundai M&F INS 25,500 UP 600
Daesang 23,850 UP 350
SKNetworks 5,160 DN 20
ORION Holdings 16,000 UP 150
CJ 94,100 UP 1,100
LX INT 26,900 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 17,100 UP 1,200
DB HiTek 60,500 UP 1,100
