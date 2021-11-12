KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Youngpoong 700,000 UP 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,200 UP 1,200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,400 UP 650
SamsungF&MIns 225,500 UP 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,000 UP 450
Kogas 43,200 UP 700
Hanwha 31,950 UP 350
Shinsegae 243,000 UP 3,500
Nongshim 280,500 0
SGBC 79,600 UP 1,600
Hyosung 99,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE 33,050 UP 550
GCH Corp 28,050 UP 550
LotteChilsung 134,000 0
ShinpoongPharm 46,850 UP 1,650
FOOSUNG 24,900 UP 3,200
GS Retail 32,400 UP 100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,210 UP 450
SKC 176,500 DN 1,000
Ottogi 467,000 UP 1,500
IlyangPharm 29,550 UP 1,150
KPIC 182,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,230 0
POSCO 285,000 UP 10,500
DB INSURANCE 57,500 UP 1,700
SamsungElec 70,600 UP 700
NHIS 13,050 UP 150
DongwonInd 231,000 0
SK Discovery 48,400 UP 850
LS 58,500 UP 600
GC Corp 240,000 UP 5,000
GS E&C 41,100 UP 1,250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 751,000 DN 2,000
MERITZ SECU 4,625 UP 45
F&F Holdings 41,150 DN 450
HtlShilla 81,300 UP 200
Hanmi Science 55,800 UP 1,200
SamsungElecMech 164,500 UP 5,500
Hanssem 85,900 UP 2,400
KSOE 101,500 UP 2,500
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
Ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo undecided on future in KBO after one season
KBO's Lotte Giants hire ex-Mets coach Meinhold
Landers' star Choo Shin-soo makes free agency pitch to ex-franchise icon
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
(4th LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
Indonesia agrees to keep commitment to fighter program with S. Korea: DAPA