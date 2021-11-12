KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,700 UP 1,200
OCI 120,500 UP 5,000
LS ELECTRIC 60,200 UP 900
KorZinc 505,000 UP 18,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,800 UP 90
HyundaiMipoDock 75,900 UP 3,200
IS DONGSEO 46,800 UP 2,600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 216,000 UP 4,000
S-Oil 96,700 UP 900
LG Innotek 242,000 UP 11,500
KumhoPetrochem 168,500 UP 3,000
Mobis 243,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,050 UP 600
S-1 82,600 UP 400
ZINUS 86,700 UP 2,500
KEPCO 23,150 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 78,900 UP 1,600
HMM 27,300 DN 150
Hanchem 329,000 DN 3,500
DWS 51,400 UP 3,000
HyundaiElev 46,900 UP 850
SAMSUNG SDS 154,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,650 UP 650
KUMHOTIRE 5,250 UP 30
Hanon Systems 14,050 DN 100
SK 247,000 UP 14,000
Handsome 40,300 UP 1,000
Asiana Airlines 21,600 DN 150
COWAY 78,800 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,000 UP 2,000
IBK 11,100 UP 100
DONGSUH 34,400 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 11,200 UP 350
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 50,000 UP 1,600
SamsungSecu 48,050 UP 800
SamsungEng 22,950 UP 550
SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,680 UP 130
SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 UP 400
(MORE)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo undecided on future in KBO after one season
-
KBO's Lotte Giants hire ex-Mets coach Meinhold
-
Landers' star Choo Shin-soo makes free agency pitch to ex-franchise icon
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(4th LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Indonesia agrees to keep commitment to fighter program with S. Korea: DAPA