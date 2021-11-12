KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 23,400 UP 500
KT 31,550 UP 850
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152000 DN3500
LOTTE TOUR 19,000 DN 100
LG Uplus 14,300 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,500 UP 600
KT&G 85,000 DN 100
DHICO 26,200 UP 400
Doosanfc 52,100 UP 500
LG Display 20,150 DN 100
Kangwonland 26,600 UP 350
NAVER 409,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 127,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 715,000 DN 71,000
KIWOOM 109,500 UP 3,000
DSME 26,000 UP 2,000
HDSINFRA 8,130 0
DWEC 6,090 UP 160
DongwonF&B 202,000 UP 4,500
KEPCO KPS 44,400 UP 1,650
LGH&H 1,215,000 UP 24,000
LGCHEM 774,000 UP 17,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,400 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,300 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 122,000 UP 4,500
Celltrion 213,500 UP 1,000
Huchems 23,850 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 140,000 UP 8,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 UP 500
KIH 87,600 UP 2,400
LOTTE Himart 26,350 UP 450
GS 42,550 UP 700
CJ CGV 29,000 UP 300
LIG Nex1 48,900 UP 950
Fila Holdings 38,550 UP 1,900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,000 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,550 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,330 UP 50
AMOREPACIFIC 185,000 UP 2,000
SK Innovation 226,500 UP 4,000
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
Ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo undecided on future in KBO after one season
KBO's Lotte Giants hire ex-Mets coach Meinhold
Landers' star Choo Shin-soo makes free agency pitch to ex-franchise icon
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
Indonesia agrees to keep commitment to fighter program with S. Korea: DAPA