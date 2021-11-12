KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 32,400 UP 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 56,400 UP 500
Hansae 24,900 UP 950
LX HAUSYS 65,800 UP 600
Youngone Corp 44,500 UP 2,200
CSWIND 63,300 UP 1,600
GKL 15,100 UP 100
KOLON IND 80,600 UP 1,500
HanmiPharm 268,500 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 8,570 UP 150
emart 162,500 UP 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY417 50 UP1050
KOLMAR KOREA 42,550 UP 650
HANJINKAL 58,300 UP 1,000
CUCKOO 19,300 0
COSMAX 106,000 UP 500
MANDO 62,700 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 833,000 UP 14,000
INNOCEAN 58,600 0
Doosan Bobcat 43,950 UP 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,650 UP 850
Netmarble 132,500 DN 2,500
KRAFTON 547,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S60900 UP1000
ORION 110,000 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,650 UP 650
BGF Retail 164,500 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 151,000 UP 4,000
HDC-OP 23,850 UP 700
HYOSUNG TNC 562,000 UP 28,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 654,000 UP 32,000
SKBS 237,000 UP 14,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,150 UP 50
KakaoBank 62,100 UP 3,000
HYBE 396,500 UP 7,500
SK ie technology 176,000 UP 15,000
DL E&C 129,000 UP 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 8,670 UP 60
KEPCO E&C 100,500 UP 6,900
DoubleUGames 67,900 DN 4,900
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
Ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo undecided on future in KBO after one season
KBO's Lotte Giants hire ex-Mets coach Meinhold
Landers' star Choo Shin-soo makes free agency pitch to ex-franchise icon
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
(4th LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
Indonesia agrees to keep commitment to fighter program with S. Korea: DAPA