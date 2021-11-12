Jin Air offers alternative Korean Air flights after boarding delays
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Jin Air Co. said Friday its parent company Korean Air Lines Co. will offer six alternative flights for the budget carrier as computing system errors caused massive delays in flight schedules.
Jin Air's passenger service system has been down since early in the morning, apparently due to a server error, leaving thousands of travelers stranded at major airports across the country, including the ones in Incheon, Gimpo and the southern resort island of Jeju.
To help ease the delay, Korean Air will fly six alternative flights for the Gimpo-Jeju route in the afternoon, according to Jin Air officials. As of noon, 50 out of 126 Jin Air flights scheduled for the day were delayed.
"The system error occurred due to a problem from the server in Germany. We'll do our best to fix the problem as quickly as possible," a Jin Air official said.
The system error has led to suspension of the online booking system.
Jin Air has mobilized all available human resources to process the check-in work manually and guide the frustrated passengers to planes.
It took at least an hour to get the ticketing done for one flight, with the takeoff of some planes delayed for as long as three hours.
