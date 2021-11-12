(LEAD) Court OKs Eastar Jet's restructuring plans
(ATTN: UPDATES information in 5th para)
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Friday approved the restructuring plans submitted by Eastar Jet Co. paving the way for the budget carrier to resume flights amid an accelerating vaccination campaign.
The Seoul Bankruptcy Court's approval has cleared the way for local property developer Sung Jung Co. to finalize the deal to acquire an 80 percent stake in Eastar Jet for 108.7 billion won (US$97 million).
Eastar is required to first pay about 70 billion won in unpaid wages and retirement allowances to current and former employees.
With the rest of the deposit, the company has to negotiate with its creditors to settle the debt repayment rate for more than 200 billion won tied to its aircraft leasing, airport usage and other operation costs.
In follow-up steps, the carrier aims to receive an air operator certificate from the transport ministry by January and resume domestic flights in February, a company spokesman said.
Eastar has suspended most of its flights on domestic and international routes since March last year due to the coronavirus' impact on the airline industry, and its AOC became ineffective in May 2020.
It has had difficulties in finding a strategic investor since July last year, when Jeju Air Co. scrapped its plan to acquire the carrier amid the prolonged pandemic.
In January, Eastar Jet applied for court receivership to find a way to continue its air transport business through M&A procedures.
The court approved the corporate rehabilitation process for the carrier in the following month.
The court later ordered preservation measures and comprehensive prohibition to prevent creditors from seizing or selling company assets and to freeze all bonds before the carrier's rehabilitation proceedings.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo undecided on future in KBO after one season
-
KBO's Lotte Giants hire ex-Mets coach Meinhold
-
Landers' star Choo Shin-soo makes free agency pitch to ex-franchise icon
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
-
(4th LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Indonesia agrees to keep commitment to fighter program with S. Korea: DAPA