Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
------------------
Lee says U.S. played part in Japan's forced annexation of Korea
SEOUL -- Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), said Friday the United States played a part in Korea losing its sovereignty to Japan, as it consented to the colonization in a 1905 secret deal with Japan.
Lee made the remarks during a meeting with Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), referring to the Taft-Katsura Agreement between then U.S. Secretary of War William Howard Taft and Japanese Prime Minister Katsura Taro in which the U.S. condoned Japanese rule over Korea at that time.
------------------
Nat'l Security Office, Coast Guard ordered to disclose info on N.K. killing of S. Korean official
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office (NSO) and the Coast Guard were ordered Friday to provide undisclosed information in connection to North Korea's killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the inter-Korean sea border in September last year to his family.
The Seoul Administrative Court made the ruling in an information disclosure suit launched by the family of the then 47-year-old official, who was fatally shot and then set on fire by North Korean soldiers while on duty near the western border island of Yeongpyeong in September of last year.
------------------
GM to launch 10 EVs in S. Korea by 2025
SEOUL -- General Motors Co. said Friday it will launch 10 electric vehicles in South Korea by 2025 as part of its strategy to gradually shift away from internal combustion engine cars to zero-emission ones.
GM Senior Vice President Steve Kiefer outlined the Detroit carmaker's EV plans for the Korean market during a press conference held at GM Korea Co.'s main plant in Bupyeong, just west of Seoul.
------------------
Yoon says firm S. Korea-U.S. alliance ever more important
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl met with the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia and a U.S. senator Friday, saying a firm alliance between the two countries has become ever more important.
The meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) was held at the People Power Party's headquarters as part of their separate visits to Seoul.
------------------
Moon emphasizes independence, political neutrality of state auditors
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday emphasized independence and political neutrality of state auditors as he appointed a new head of the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI).
The appointment of Choe Jae-hae, a former senior official at the BAI, came about two months after Moon nominated him to lead the key state agency.
------------------
5 Vietnamese sentenced to prison for going on rampage with weapons at apartment complex
JEONJU, South Korea -- An appeals court upheld prison sentences for five illegal immigrants from Vietnam for attacking each other with weapons in a fight over unpaid wages at an apartment complex in the southwestern city of Jeonju earlier this year, court records showed Friday.
The incident happened on April 12 when a 33-year-old Vietnamese punched and stabbed a 39-year-old coworker in an apartment complex parking lot in Jeonju, about 245 kilometers southwest of Seoul. One of the three other Vietnamese handed the weapon to the attacker, and they joined in the assault.
------------------
(LEAD) Super Junior's Shindong tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL -- Shindong, a member of popular K-pop group Super Junior, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the group's management agency said Friday.
"Shindong received a positive result Thursday from a COVID-19 test after being classified as a close contact of a confirmed case and is now in self-quarantine," Label SJ said.
------------------
Lee's camp releases ambulance CCTV images showing wife under his care
SEOUL -- The campaign of ruling party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung on Friday released photos of Lee holding his wife's hand as she was taken to a hospital in an ambulance earlier this week.
Kim Hye-kyung, the wife of the Democratic Party nominee, was admitted to a hospital in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Tuesday after sustaining injuries from a fall at their home, according to the party.
------------------
Seoul stocks spike 1.5 pct on bargain hunting
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks surged by 1.5 percent Friday as investors scooped up oversold stocks after the recent slide. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 43.88 points, or 1.5 percent, to close at 2,968.8 points.
