S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 12, 2021
All News 16:32 November 12, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.314 1.317 -0.3
2-year TB 1.771 1.731 +4.0
3-year TB 1.968 1.913 +5.5
10-year TB 2.344 2.341 +0.3
2-year MSB 1.775 1.751 +2.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.499 2.453 +4.6
91-day CD 1.150 1.150 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo undecided on future in KBO after one season
-
KBO's Lotte Giants hire ex-Mets coach Meinhold
-
Landers' star Choo Shin-soo makes free agency pitch to ex-franchise icon
Most Saved
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
U.S. diplomat flees after suspected hit-and-run accident in Seoul: police
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(4th LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Indonesia agrees to keep commitment to fighter program with S. Korea: DAPA