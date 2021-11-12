Vice FM Choi to meet U.S., Japanese counterparts in Washington next week
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice foreign minister will visit Washington next week for talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, the foreign ministry said Friday.
First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun plans to meet U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday (U.S. time), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The two are expected to discuss ways to bring North Korea to nuclear negotiations that have been stalled since 2019, and Seoul's proposal to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.
On Wednesday, Choi will also attend trilateral talks with Sherman and Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo.
Seoul, Washington and Tokyo have held eight rounds of three-way vice-ministerial talks since April 2015. The last session took place in Japan in July.
The trilateral meeting comes amid a U.S. push to reinforce cooperation with the Asian allies amid an intensifying rivalry between Washington and Beijing.
