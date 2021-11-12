Go to Contents Go to Navigation

E-commerce giant Coupang reports larger losses in Q3 despite record sales

All News 22:05 November 12, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. on Friday reported a sharp increase in net losses for the third quarter despite record-high sales revenue, due largely to operational costs and investment.

Net losses over the July-September period came to US$323.97 million, up 87 percent from US$173 million a year before, the New York-listed e-commerce behemoth said in a regulatory filing.

Sales jumped 48 percent year-on-year to a record $4.64 billion. Operating losses came to $315.11 million, up from $216.24 million a year before.

Coupang attributed the larger losses to rising operating costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We invested approximately $95 million in incremental labor and operational costs, primarily related to the increase in COVID-19 cases and heightened restrictions in Korea (in the third quarter)," Coupang said in a statement.

The number of clients who have made at least one purchase in the third quarter came to 16.8 million, up 20 percent from a year earlier. Spending per one active customer came to $276 for the three months, up 23 percent from the same period on-year.

Coupang made its landmark debut on the New York stock market in March this year to expand its global presence.

This file photo shows the headquarters of South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. in Seoul on March 11, 2021. (Yonhap)

