Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Export prices rise for 11th straight month in October (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Militant umbrella labor union to hold massive rally on Sat amid pandemic (Kookmin Daily)
-- Militant umbrella labor union to hold massive rally on Sat amid pandemic (Donga Ilbo)
-- Higher urea solution prices fuel consumer prices (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea ranks lowest among 42 countries in terms of stability if it fully relies on solar and wind power energy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't strongly recommends teenagers to receive COVID-19 vaccines (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Country's urea solution supply likely to improve next week (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential candidates pledge eased lending rules (Hankook Ilbo)
-- State utility KEPCO inks huge operating loss in Q3 on electricity price freeze (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Carmakers suffer chip shortage, high raw materials prices, demanding carbon neutrality goals (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo undecided on future in KBO after one season
-
Landers' star Choo Shin-soo makes free agency pitch to ex-franchise icon
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
'Squid Game' emerges as big contender in upcoming year-end awards season in U.S.
-
Samsung nears selection of site for new U.S. chip factory
-
(4th LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
S. Korea temporarily cuts fuel taxes to tackle soaring oil prices