SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Export prices rise for 11th straight month in October (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Militant umbrella labor union to hold massive rally on Sat amid pandemic (Kookmin Daily)
-- Higher urea solution prices fuel consumer prices (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea ranks lowest among 42 countries in terms of stability if it fully relies on solar and wind power energy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't strongly recommends teenagers to receive COVID-19 vaccines (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Country's urea solution supply likely to improve next week (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential candidates pledge eased lending rules (Hankook Ilbo)
-- State utility KEPCO inks huge operating loss in Q3 on electricity price freeze (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Carmakers suffer chip shortage, high raw materials prices, demanding carbon neutrality goals (Korea Economic Daily)
