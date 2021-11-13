Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 November 13, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/01 Cloudy 20

Incheon 14/03 Cloudy 20

Suwon 14/00 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 15/02 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 15/02 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 12/-3 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 16/04 Sunny 0

Jeonju 15/05 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 16/06 Sunny 20

Jeju 18/12 Sunny 20

Daegu 15/02 Cloudy 20

Busan 16/06 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!