Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 November 13, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/01 Cloudy 20
Incheon 14/03 Cloudy 20
Suwon 14/00 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 15/02 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 15/02 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 12/-3 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 16/04 Sunny 0
Jeonju 15/05 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 16/06 Sunny 20
Jeju 18/12 Sunny 20
Daegu 15/02 Cloudy 20
Busan 16/06 Cloudy 20
(END)
