Women's nat'l football head coach Bell hospitalized with COVID-19
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Colin Bell, head coach of the South Korean women's national football team, has been hospitalized after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the sport's national federation said Saturday.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Bell tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday, following his second test after his team returned from a two-game trip to the United States in late October.
Bell had been isolating in his home following his positive test, before checking into a hospital in Namyangju, just northeast of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday.
South Korea played the United States in two friendly matches on Oct. 21 and Oct. 26. The Taeguk Ladies are scheduled to host New Zealand in back-to-back friendlies at home on Nov. 27 and Nov. 30, as they gear up for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup in India in January.
