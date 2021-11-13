Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 8 additional COVID-19 cases

All News 11:04 November 13, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported eight additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,118, the defense ministry said.

The new cases were reported from eight different military units, and all but one of which were breakthrough infections among those who are fully vaccinated.

Of the 2,118 total cases in the military, 412 were breakthrough patients, according to the ministry.

In the Nov. 1, 2021, file photo, soldiers walk outside Seoul Station on the first day of the "living with COVID-19" measures that South Korea has adopted to phase out coronavirus restrictions and reopen the economy amid rising vaccination levels. (Yonhap)


Keywords
#military #coronavirus #new cases
Issue Keywords
