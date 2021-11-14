(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
About 90 pct of firms undecided on 2022 investment plans amid pandemic-caused uncertainty: poll
-
S. Korea to expand high-level communication with U.S. on chip supply chain cooperation: gov't
-
KOSPI 2,960.20 DN 9.07 points (close)
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
S. Korea extends overseas travel advisory until Dec. 13
-
(LEAD) New infections above 2,000 for 4th day, serious cases at record high
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
Captain Son Heung-min hoping for strong finish to World Cup qualifying campaign
-
Samsung nears selection of site for new U.S. chip factory