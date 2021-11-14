Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

November 14, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/07 Cloudy 0

Incheon 16/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 17/06 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 17/06 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 18/06 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 15/03 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 18/09 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/07 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 17/06 Cloudy 10

Jeju 20/13 Sunny 0

Daegu 18/04 Sunny 0

Busan 19/09 Sunny 0

