CJ Logistics to invest 2.5 tln won by 2023 to foster high-tech business sector
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp., the logistics arm of South Korean conglomerate CJ Group, said Sunday that it will invest 2.5 trillion won (US$2.12 billion) by 2023 in a project to be reborn as an "innovative technology" firm, especially by strengthening platform-related businesses.
The investment is largely aimed at upgrading its e-commerce and delivery operation amid the high popularity of ordering on mobile and online platforms.
CJ Logistics said it will expand its fulfillment infrastructure by eight times by 2023. The plan includes establishing a major e-commerce hub for the greater Seoul area, as well as launching fulfillment facilities for refrigerated, frozen and non-refrigerated products.
The firm seeks to automate its operations with autonomous robots, artificial intelligence solutions and a big data-based forecast system.
It also plans to double the size of its tech research institution and increase the number of specialists.
Launched in 1930, CJ Logistics provides services in land and maritime transportation, harbor unloading, cargo storage, international logistics processing and other services. The company also runs e-commerce and home shopping businesses.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
S. Korea to expand high-level communication with U.S. on chip supply chain cooperation: gov't
-
KOSPI 2,960.20 DN 9.07 points (close)
-
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
S. Korea extends overseas travel advisory until Dec. 13
-
Captain Son Heung-min hoping for strong finish to World Cup qualifying campaign
-
(LEAD) Umbrella union holds rally of 20,000 people near Dongdaemun market
-
Samsung heir Lee to leave Sunday for Canada and the U.S.
-
(4th LD) New infections above 2,000 for 4th day, serious cases at record high