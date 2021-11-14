Homegrown starters set to duel in Game 2 of Korean Series

So, the 2020 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) Rookie of the Year, allowed 20 hits in 18 innings against the Bears, though none of them left yard. Designated hitter Jose Miguel Fernandez had four of them in seven at-bats. Cleanup Kim Jae-hwan went 3-for-7. Light-hitting second baseman Kang Seung-ho was 2-for-4 with a double, the lone extra-base hit by Doosan against So.

