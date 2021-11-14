Boy band WEi's Kim Yo-han tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Kim Yo-han, a member of K-pop group WEi, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, leading to the postponement of the premiere date of KBS drama "School 2021," the management agency said Sunday.
Kim underwent a virus test after one of the drama's cast members was confirmed to have been infected earlier this week, according to OUI Entertainment. Kim was cast in a leading role in the soap opera.
All the other actors and staff workers tested negative, and the remaining five band members are awaiting their test results, the agency said.
Kim was fully vaccinated as of more than two weeks ago, and has not shown any serious symptoms, it added.
Upon his confirmation, broadcaster KBS announced the decision to postpone the premiere date for the drama by one week to Nov. 24.
"All the band members are in isolation. During the two-week period, all WEi's planned schedules will either be canceled or postponed," the agency said in a release. "We will fully implement health authorities' antivirus measures to ensure the health and safety of our artists."
