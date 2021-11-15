Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Presidential candidate Yoon says will consider lowering comprehensive real estate taxes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Consumer spending soars amid eased virus curbs (Kookmin Daily)
-- At COP26, governments agree to strengthen emissions cuts, not halting fossil fuels (Donga Ilbo)
-- Presidential candidate Yoon says will consider overhauling comprehensive real estate tax system (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Presidential candidate Yoon says will consider lowering high comprehensive real estate taxes (Segye Times)
-- Samsung chief may decide on 20 tln won semiconductor investment in U.S. during biz trip (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential candidate Yoon says will consider overhauling comprehensive real estate taxes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- At COP26, governments agree to strengthen emissions cuts, not halting fossil fuels (Hankyoreh)
-- At COP26, governments agree to strengthen emissions pledges, no questions remain (Hankook Ilbo)
-- At COP26, governments agree on further emission cuts, not on coal-fired power generation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Comprehensive real estate holdings taxes soar this year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-yong jets overseas for Canada, U.S. meetings (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Private sector secures urea amid supply crunch (Korea Herald)
-- Rival candidates show differing views on diplomatic issues (Korea Times)
