Korean-language dailies

-- Presidential candidate Yoon says will consider lowering comprehensive real estate taxes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Consumer spending soars amid eased virus curbs (Kookmin Daily)

-- At COP26, governments agree to strengthen emissions cuts, not halting fossil fuels (Donga Ilbo)

-- Presidential candidate Yoon says will consider overhauling comprehensive real estate tax system (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Presidential candidate Yoon says will consider lowering high comprehensive real estate taxes (Segye Times)

-- Samsung chief may decide on 20 tln won semiconductor investment in U.S. during biz trip (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Presidential candidate Yoon says will consider overhauling comprehensive real estate taxes (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- At COP26, governments agree to strengthen emissions cuts, not halting fossil fuels (Hankyoreh)

-- At COP26, governments agree to strengthen emissions pledges, no questions remain (Hankook Ilbo)

-- At COP26, governments agree on further emission cuts, not on coal-fired power generation (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Comprehensive real estate holdings taxes soar this year (Korea Economic Daily)

