(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 15)

Cheong Seung-il, president and chief executive of Korea Electric Power Corp., made a remark in a meeting with reporters Thursday to the effect that reducing nuclear's proportion of the energy mix should be reconsidered if people reach a consensus that Korea needs to increase nuclear power. His remark appears to have been influenced by recent opinion polls that found overwhelming opposition to the phase-out of nuclear energy. Nearly 8 out of 10 respondents opposed the reduction of nuclear contribution. Put another way, Cheong's words mean that it is right to revise the current policy.