S. Korea's EV sales nearly double this year, 7th-largest worldwide
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in South Korea almost doubled in the first three quarters of this year from a year earlier, ranking seventh in the world, data showed Monday.
A total of 71,006 EVs were sold in Asia's fourth-largest economy in the January-September period, up 96 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Automotive Technology Institute.
The figure was the seventh-largest in the world. China sold the largest number of EVs with 1.76 million units in the nine-month period, followed by the United States with 272,554, Germany with 243,892, Britain with 131,832, France with 114,836 and Norway with 84,428.
South Korea's tally accounted for 5.5 percent of all new vehicles sold in the country during the period, lower than China's 9.4 percent but higher than 2.3 percent for the U.S.
Global EV sales came to 3.01 million units in the first nine months of the year, exceeding the 3 million mark for the first time.
South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group sold 159,558 EVs during the period, up 67 percent from a year ago and the fifth-highest in the world.
Tesla was the top EV seller in the world with 625,624 units, trailed by China-based SAIC Motor with 413,037, Volkswagen with 287,852 and China's BYD with 189,751.
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
KOSPI 2,960.20 DN 9.07 points (close)
-
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to place emergency controls, cut tariffs on urea solution: PM
-
(LEAD) Number of 'wealthy' S. Koreans grows to nearly 400,000 last year: report
-
Samsung heir Lee due in Canada, U.S. for chip plant project, vaccine consultation
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases stay over 2,000 for 5th straight day amid relaxed virus curbs
-
New cases over 2,000 for 6th straight day amid eased virus rules