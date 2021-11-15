Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 15, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/05 Cloudy 20

Incheon 14/07 Cloudy 20

Suwon 16/04 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 16/05 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 17/05 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 14/02 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 17/08 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 17/06 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 17/06 Cloudy 20

Jeju 19/11 Sunny 0

Daegu 17/05 Sunny 10

Busan 19/10 Sunny 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!