N. Korea to hold conference on 'three revolutions' in Pyongyang
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea was to hold a conference on the country's "three-revolution movement" aimed at developing its ideology, technology and culture, state media reported Monday.
Participants for the 5th Conference of Frontrunners of the Three Revolutions "who set practical examples in carrying out the revolutions" arrived in Pyongyang the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The three-revolution movement is a mass movement devised under Kim Il-sung, the North's late founder and grandfather of the current leader Kim Jong-un, to continue "the revolution in the realms of ideology, technology and culture even after the establishment of the socialist system."
This year's conference will be the second of its kind held under the current leader after the fourth event took place in November 2015. The previous sessions were held in 1986, 1995 and 2006.
The KCNA did not elaborate on the date or other details of the event, but it is expected to touch upon the first year outcome of the country's five-year economic development plan as it comes at a time when efforts are "briskly underway on all fronts" to successfully conclude the campaign for this year.
At the country's eighth party congress in January, North Korean leader Kim admitted to a failure in his previous development plan and unveiled a new scheme focusing on self-reliance amid a protracted border closure due to COVID-19 and global sanctions.
It remains unclear if Kim will attend the event in person.
During the 2015 conference, Kim sent a letter to the participants, calling for utmost efforts to build a "thriving socialist country."
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
KOSPI 2,960.20 DN 9.07 points (close)
-
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to place emergency controls, cut tariffs on urea solution: PM
-
(LEAD) Number of 'wealthy' S. Koreans grows to nearly 400,000 last year: report
-
Samsung heir Lee due in Canada, U.S. for chip plant project, vaccine consultation
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases stay over 2,000 for 5th straight day amid relaxed virus curbs
-
New cases over 2,000 for 6th straight day amid eased virus rules