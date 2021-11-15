Defense, relief pitching betray Bears in opening Korean Series loss

With the left-handed Kang Baek-ho at the plate, left-hander Lee Hyun-seung came on for the lefty-lefty matchup. But Kang, who's known to try to hit every pitch he sees out of park, put a compact swing on Lee's first-pitch slider and poked it down the left field line for an RBI single. Lee Hyun-seung was pulled after that one pitch.